Winter activities your family will love in Indiana

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids stopped by to give the Indy Now team four recommendations of winter activities that your family will love.

Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run: From the Indiana DNR website: With the 30-foot tower and dips and valleys, the total vertical drop is 90 feet over the course of a quarter mile. The top recorded speed is 42 mph. It’s a 20 to 30 second thrill ride.

2. Ice Skating at the Ice at Carter Green

3. Tubing at Koteewi: From Koteewi Run’s website: Slide 700 feet down groomed lanes in our custom snow tubes to a soft landing, and then ride our tow line back to the top for another run. No experience necessary, just proper attire for the conditions and a thirst for outdoor fun and adventure.

4. Veal’s Ice Tree – 6445 Mimosa Lane Indianapolis, IN 46259

Watch the video above to learn more about all of these activities, and don’t forget the gloves if you check any of them out!