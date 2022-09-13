



INDIANAPOLIS — Alicia Mckoy, Ph.D., has spent the last eight years on research and development into human neuropsychology. The reason: developing products to improve workplace mental health.

Her company, Indy-based Peak Mind, is catching national attention for providing companies with tools to help employees reduce stress and prioritize their own mental well-being.

The technology includes a web app designed to holistically improve employee and workplace well-being, and virtual reality (VR) headsets with biometrics to help quickly reduce stress, learning tools, experts and simulations. The hardware measures stress, too — are you a 2/10 or a 10/10?







Following a difficult two years, more than half of Americans have a mental health condition, whether it’s COVID post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), clinical anxiety, depression or suicidal ideation, Mckoy said.

“The people who left the office two years ago aren’t necessary the same people who came back,” she said.

Benefits to the employer include reduced costs due to work-related stress, chronic disease, work-related injury or illness and disengagment at work.

Visit joinpeakmind.com for more information, call 317-499-6879 or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at @peakmindonline. Mention the Indy Now segment for a 15% discount.

