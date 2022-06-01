





INDIANAPOLIS — A giant yard sign is pretty much guaranteed to put a smile on the recipient’s face.

(Unless it’s advertising a big birthday they want to keep quiet — then the joy is all yours).

Sign Gypsies is a nationwide company that creates custom, personalized signs for any occasion, including birthdays, graduations and anniversaries.





The Zionsville franchise is one of more than 800 nationwide, including several in central Indiana. The company was founded in Texas in 2014 and quickly grew to location across the country.

The Zionsville location also serves Carmel, Lebanon, Westfield and certain parts of Indy’s north side.

Local owners Pauline Badalow and Kristie Goehausen, who joined the company in 2017, set up a variety of signs in our Indy Now backyard to show us what they can do. They even created a customized Indy Now sign.

“We do literally signs for any occasion. We can spell anything you want. Graduations, babies, birthdays, ‘promposals’ we’ve done, church greetings,” Goehausen said. “Really anything you can think of, we will set it up.”







The company goes out rain or shine, and they’re known for being stealthy during setup.

“We do it secretly — nobody knows we’re out there,” Badalow said. “And 99% of the time, if somebody’s home in their front room they still don’t know we’re there.”

Visit the company’s website for more information and enter your zip code to find out which location serves your area. For the Zionsville territory, Badalow and Goehausen are offering a special discount: Use the code ‘INDY 10’ for $10 off your order.