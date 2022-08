INDIANAPOLIS – Black Worldschoolers is a book store on wheels that celebrates black culture! It is to bring excitement and engagement to reading! There are books for all ages that you can read and sit inside the bus-turned-store! There are also games, puzzles, and even socks to purchase!

