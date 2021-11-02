Your cluttered closet might be holding you back in life

INDIANAPOLIS — All that clutter in your closet keeps you from finding your true style, but it might also be holding you back in life.

Seriously.

Our favorite stylist, Brandie Price of Confidently Company, explains the emotions we attach to items we keep but don’t need.

Expectational clutter, for example: items we can’t wear until we lose 10 pounds. Those serve as a daily reminder of unmet expectations, weighing us down.

Want more style and life advice from Brandie? Sign up for her Closet Confidential class with the code ‘Indy Now’ for just $37 — a $60 discount.

