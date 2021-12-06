Your favorite characters come to life with Once Upon a Princess

Monday is Walt Disney Day, and Indy Now wants to inform you about an experience your child will treasure for years.

Once Upon a Princess is a local character company that provides character visits to parties and events in central Indiana.

You can book a visit with anyone from Princess Jasmine to Anna and Elsa from Frozen. The characters perform a variety of activities like singing, dancing, arts and crafts, and more.

If you’re interested in booking a character visit or even becoming a character yourself, go to Once Upon a Princess’ website.