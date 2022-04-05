INDIANAPOLIS — You’re familiar with soap in bar form, but what about shampoo and conditioner?

An Indiana small business is helping people move to a zero-waste lifestyle (or as close to it as possible) with a line of plastic-free beauty and home products.

Granola Girl Skincare products are handmade and chemical-free with no artificial ingredients. Many of the products are sold container-less, while others come in reusable containers.

The line includes soap, household cleaner, shampoo and conditioner, lotion, deodorant and more.

You can find Granola Girl at Conspire boutique in Greencastle, home to more than 130 local and regional artists, or products can also be purchased online.

According to J.D. Grove, the founder and owner, switching to these products can save 50 plastic bottles per person, per year — keeping them out of landfills.