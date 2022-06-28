INDIANAPOLIS — Support small, local businesses this week while also raising money for a good cause.

Zionsville Memories on Main takes place this Thursday, June 30. Participating businesses will offer special sales, donations and drawings to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

More than 20 Zionsville businesses are participating. Click the link above for the complete list.





The event was organized by Grand Brook Memory Care. After a successful dine-to-donate fundraiser, they wanted to expand the event to include more businesses in Zionsville.

“Every 65 seconds in America someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s,” Mark Wallis, Grand Brook director of community relations, said. “It affects all of us — our friends, our neighbors, our families.”

He stopped by the show with Amy Biggs, owner of Roasted in the Village coffee shop in Zionsville. She’s donating 10% of all sales Thursday to the Alzheimer’s Association, plus 100% of the proceeds from a special lemonade and butterfly tea drink she created.



