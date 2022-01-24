Zionsville family’s peanut butter company making it big



Zionsville, Ind. – One Zionsville family is taking their love of peanut butter and spreading it nationwide.

What started as a way to teach our kids about running a small business in 2013 has now grown to a national brand in retail stores around the country.

“We love peanut butter and we were making it at home and giving it to friends and family and I thought it would be a cool way to introduce the kids to running a small business.” said Jon. “Really the original goal was to do the Zionsville Farmer’s Market every other week and we didn’t really have any grand plans bigger than that.”

But then Goose the Market took a taste and more and more places started calling. Jon, his wife Kathy, and their kids Jackson, Julia and Sawyer, unexpectedly needed to scoop up and shell out a lot more product.

Fortunately for all peanut butter lovers craving more, they said definitely to spreading peanut butter joy with their B Happy Peanut Butter.

Valetine’s Day is coming up and B Happy Peanut butter is offering a $5 discount on the peanut butter sampler box.