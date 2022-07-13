





INDIANAPOLIS — An French restaurant in Zionsville is planning a special menu to celebrate Bastille Day, an annual celebration of a major milestone in the French Revolution.

Auberge Restaurant & Bar, located at the Brick Street Inn right on Main Street in downtown Zionsville, serves authentic French food and wines. There’s a patio that’s open for brunch, lunch and dinner, weather permitting, and live music every week.

Executive Chef Toby Moreno joined us Tuesday, along with Brick Street Inn General Manager Abigail Bryant. Moreno taught us how to make beef tartar, which will be included on the Bastille Day menu this Thursday, July 16, and Bryant showed us how to make a classic French cocktail.





In addition to Bastille Day, Auberge has a six-course dinner with wine pairings planned Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. The cost is $120 per person, which includes appetizers and bubbles. Advance booking is required through Open Table or by calling 317-733-8755.

The Brick Street Inn is a bed and breakfast with eight historic, luxury rooms. When you stay at the inn, breakfast from Auberge is included daily. The inn offers special celebration packages if you’re visiting for a birthday, anniversary or another special event.

Keep up with all the Auberge events and live music schedule on Facebook or Instagram.