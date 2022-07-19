





INDIANAPOLIS — Allyson Gutwein of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce proved on Tuesday the lengths she would go to support local groups.

Gutwein took a dunk in horse trough to preview an upcoming fundraiser for Morning Dove Therapeutic Riding, a Zionsville equine therapy nonprofit.

The official Horse Trough Challenge wraps up this week, but there’s still time to get involved. For a $5 donation, you can vote for one of the six “players” who will be dunked in icy-cold water live. That happens live on Facebook this Thursday, July 21 at 11 a.m.







The nonprofit also has a fundraising event this weekend. The Hoofin’ It 5k Trail Run starts Saturday, July 23 at 8 a.m. Participants will run through the pastures, starting alongside Pace Ponies Starbucks and Hannah. Go here for more information or to register.

Morning Dove offers equine-assisted therapies and activities for children and adults with disabilities. They also facilitate educational workshops, school field trips, programs for at-risk youth and more. Taking care of the horses, including big vet bills, is by far the nonprofit’s biggest expense.