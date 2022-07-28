



INDIANAPOLIS — If dancing in the street is up your alley, plan to be in Zionsville this weekend.

Zionsville Street Dance 2022 is this Saturday, July 30 from 6-10 p.m. on the town’s historic Main Street. The event is Zionsville’s biggest party of the year.

Chicago-based Wedding Banned is performing, local shops and restaurants will stay open late, and food and drink vendors will line the streets.

One of those vendors is the BEST Burgers & Fries food truck, which is operated by individuals with disabilities through the nonprofit organization Building Essential Skills Together, Inc.

Founding Board Member Frank Knez and Chief Development Officer Shane Wilson dropped by the show Thursday with Allyson Gutwein of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce to explain the organization’s efforts to provide meaningful employment and skill building to people with disabilities.





Visit the organization’s website to learn more about them or stop by the food truck Saturday night to say hello and grab some grab.

Tickets are still available for Zionsville Street Dance, but the event is expected to sell out. Adult tickets (age 11 and older) are $20 and tickets for children 10 and younger are $5. Use the discount code ‘INDYNOW’ today only for $2 off your adult ticket.