





INDIANAPOLIS —Singer-songwriter Courtney Preste is taking the stage at Zoobilation Friday night to perform along with GrooveSmash.

The annual black tie bash is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Indianapolis Zoo, and it’s one of the most anticipated Indy events of the year.

Preste dropped by the show ahead of Zoobilation to perform one of her original songs, “Anything at All.”

Her original music as a singer-songwriter has a rock/blues type of feel, she said, while GrooveSmash is a cover band that plays all genres, including pop, rock, funk and soul.

To learn more about Preste, visit her website or follow her on Facebook or Instagram. You can also find GrooveSmash on Facebook or Instagram.