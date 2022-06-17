INDIANAPOLIS — You have to make treats pretty tasty to win the people’s choice award at Zoobilation. Jillian and Ryan found out just how special Punkin’s Pies Sweet Treats are.

Owner Joanna Wilson joined the Indy Now team to talk about the sweet potato pie that got her started and the strawberry, turtle and cheesecake bite specialties that keep customers coming back for more!

You can find Punkin’s Pies at The Amp Indy. You can also contact her here.

