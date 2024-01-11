Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
41°
WATCH NOW
FOX59 News
Sign Up
Indianapolis
41°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Indiana News
Crimetracker
Video on Demand
FOX59 Investigates
IBJ Media/Inside INdiana Business
Living Healthy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Health
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
Hoosier Lottery
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Habitat for Humanity
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
Pay it Forward
Kids First on FOX
Home Zone
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
High School Basketball
Play of the Game
Big Ten Sports
Indiana Pacers
The Big Game
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Indy Monthly
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Rules
Search
Please enter a search term.
Indy Unsolved
Mystery of Indy football coach’s death remains unsolved
Top Indy Unsolved Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
FOX59 Daily Newsletter
SIGN UP NOW
Popular
ISP: Woman charged pointed pink firearm at I-65 driver
Church elder charged for multiple child sex crimes
IMPD: Bicyclist dead after being hit by dump truck
Columbus police use tear gas to end SWAT standoff
Monticello officers resign with new chief appointed
Katt Williams to perform in Indianapolis
Indy venue offers $20.24 tickets for upcoming concerts
Nearly $10M seized from former Noblesville man
Quiet day before second winter storm of the week
100+ restaurants joining Devour Indy Winterfest