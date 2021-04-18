IN Focus: Elected officials discuss FedEx shooting, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) shared his thoughts on the tragic mass shooting at a local FedEx facility on this week’s edition of IN Focus, calling for additional gun reform measures at the state and federal level in an interview recorded Friday afternoon.

“The pain we feel isn’t new,” Carson said Friday. “Families and communities touched by gun violence experience it every day here in America. It’s long past time for change.”

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) also expressed his condolences in a statement Friday.

“The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy,” said Young. “Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed.”

In the video above, officials from Indiana and nationwide also discuss the impact of another major development this week – the decision to temporarily pause distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

And in the video below, we discuss the gun control debate, the vaccination effort and this week’s top stories at the Statehouse with panelists Laura Wilson, Robin Winston, Mike Murphy and Adam Wren.

