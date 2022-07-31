INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the special session at the Statehouse? And what are their predictions for Indiana’s next steps on abortion access and inflation relief?

In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Greg Weaver and Adam Wren discuss the latest news at the Statehouse, with the Senate passing a near-total ban on abortion Saturday afternoon.

