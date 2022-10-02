INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the latest allegations involving Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales? And what are their thoughts on the President’s gaffe involving late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski?

In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, including the government response to Hurricane Ian, and the reaction to the President’s remarks.

In the video above, the panel also discusses the new sexual assault accusations that emerged Friday which the Morales campaign flatly denied, amidst new reporting from the IndyStar detailing GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer’s prior awareness of the allegations Morales now faces.

In the video below, the White House responds to questions about the President’s gaffe, as President Biden and FEMA officials continue to focus on the administration’s response to the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

Join us again next week – on FOX59 and CBS4 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.