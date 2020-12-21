IN Focus: Panelists discuss Buttigieg nomination, Presidential transition, COVID relief, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the latest news on the pandemic and the newly approved vaccine? What about the latest news on the transition of power in Washington?

In the video above, Importantville’s Adam Wren discusses the Presidential transition and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg being named President-elect Biden’s nominee for transportation secretary.

In the video below, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Rima discuss more of this week’s top stories, including the efforts to pass another congressional relief package, the impact here in Indiana and the latest news on the transition of power.

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.