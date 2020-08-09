IN Focus: Panelists discuss mail-in voting debate, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the debate over mail-in voting here in the Hoosier state? And how are politics impacting the decisions being made around the state when it comes to large events and the start of the school year?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Rima Shahid, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Mike Murphy and Robin Winston discuss this week’s top stories, including the latest news on the 2020 election and the debate over mail-in voting, a move that Gov. Eric Holcomb has resisted implementing for the general election in November.

