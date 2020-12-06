IN Focus: Panelists discuss pandemic, Sen. Braun’s controversial comments on election

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about Sen. Mike Braun’s renewed focus on election-related controversies in recent days?

And is Braun, while aiming to emphasize election integrity, merely embracing debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 elections?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Pete Seat, Jennifer Wagner, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and James Briggs discuss this week’s top stories, including the ongoing pandemic, and Braun’s controversial comments.

“You should be interested in ferreting out any election irregularities regardless of which party is claiming that they’ve been wronged by it,” Braun told reporters this week. “Let the president pursue as he has the right to do, any irregularities that he sees. That goes up until December 14th (when the electoral college meets). He’s acknowledged then that he’ll accept whatever the electoral college does.”

Braun echoed those comments in a national TV interview Sunday morning, and in a controversial op-ed that touched on a number of election-related conspiracy theories that have emerged in recent weeks.

“It’s unbecoming of a U.S. Senator to show an arrogant disregard to the U.S. Constitution and the pillars of the democracy that makes this nation so great,” said Indiana Democratic party spokesperson Drew Anderson. “Mike Braun owes Hoosiers an apology for abusing the fundamental trust we place in all our elected officials.”

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.