IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What will next week’s political conventions look like in the midst of this ongoing pandemic? And what are Indiana political insiders saying about the newly formed Democratic ticket of former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel, Mike Murphy and Robin Winston discuss this week’s top stories, including the latest news on the 2020 election ahead of Monday’s virtual Democratic convention.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.