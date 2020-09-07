IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the controversy involving President Trump’s reported comments about fallen service members? And with the President denying those reports, who will voters believe? And what impact will it have on this year’s election?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Rima Shahid, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston and Tony Samuel discuss this week’s top stories, including the latest news on the 2020 elections.

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.