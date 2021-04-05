IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the latest news from the Statehouse?

In the video above, panelists Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner and Mike murphy discuss some of this week’s top stories, including Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to end the mask mandate.

And in the video below, the panel picks this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.