IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the fallout from the governor’s statewide mask mandate? And how will the pandemic continue to mold the political dynamic in this highly-charged election year?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Alexandra Hudson and Adam Wren discuss this week’s top stories, including the government’s response to COVID-19, with numbers on the rise in Indiana in recent days.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.