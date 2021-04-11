IN Focus: Panelists, former lawmakers discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – Former State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis) and former State Rep. Christina Hale (D-Indianapolis) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus, discussing the veto battle playing out over the Statehouse between Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) and Republican members of the General Assembly over the governor’s emergency powers.

A potential 2024 candidate for governor himself, Merritt called the situation “unfortunate” and felt there should be more room for compromise.

Merritt said he was still ‘testing the waters’ on a run for governor, and would make a decision sometime next year, while Hale insisted she was unlikely to run again for Congress in 2022.

In the video below, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston and Tony Samuel discuss this week’s top stories, including the governor’s veto and the latest news from the Statehouse.

