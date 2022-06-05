INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about gun reform efforts on Capitol Hill? What are their thoughts on several of the proposals in Congress?

Also, what do they think state lawmakers should do on inflation relief for Hoosiers?

In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston, and Adam Wren discuss all the updates from Capitol Hill and the Statehouse. They’re also giving their thoughts on Governor Eric Holcomb’s win at the State Supreme Court on emergency powers.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.