INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the Indiana’s new abortion restrictions? What are their thoughts ongoing lawsuit trying to stop its enforcement?

In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Casey Smith, Adam Wren, and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss the latest as the new law comes into force. They also give their thoughts on the new CHIPS Act and what it could mean for new investments in the Hoosier State.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – on FOX59 and CBS4 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.