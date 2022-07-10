INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois? What are their thoughts on several new gun laws taking effect in Indiana?

In the video above, Casey Smith, Greg Weaver, Mike Murphy, and Robin Winston discuss recent incidents across the country They also discuss the Indiana General Assembly’s upcoming special session, addressing abortion rights and inflation relief.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.