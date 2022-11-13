INDIANAPOLIS – What do our panelists think after a busy week full of midterm election results? When all is said and done, how do they think business will be done going forward? What are their reactions to the many statewide races in Indiana?

In the video above, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Dr. Laura Wilson, Tony Samuel, and Mike Murphy discuss the latest after the midterm elections. And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

Also, in the video below, watch a preivew of our upcoming special report on possible conficts of interest at the Statehouse. It’ll be at 10:00 Wednesday night on FOX59 in Indianapolis, as well as on next week’s edition of IN Focus.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.