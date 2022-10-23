INDIANAPOLIS – What do Indiana’s political insiders think about former Vice President Mike Pence’s comments on the 2024 campaign? What are their thoughts on the recent debate for U.S. Senate?

In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy, and Indystar columnist James Briggs discuss all the latest from the campaign trail. They also weigh in on several down-ballot local races.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.