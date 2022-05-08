INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the leaked Supreme Court document on Roe v. Wade and federal protections for abortions? How do they see this playing out at the Statehouse?

In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy, and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss the leak’s ramifications, including a special session at the Statehouse. They’re also looking at the results from the May primaries.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.