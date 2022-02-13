INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about House Speaker Todd Huston’s departure from the College Board? Do they think it’s time for the state to move towards a full-time legislature?

And what are their reactions to former Vice President Mike Pence’s comments on the January 6th attack?

In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston, and Tony Samuel discuss Speaker Huston’s recent actions. Plus, they take a look at bills moving through the legislature, particularly dealing with Hoosier education.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.