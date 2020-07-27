1 juvenile in critical, several injured in Brownsburg structure collapse

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Fire responded to a structural collapse call that came in at 3:43 p.m. Monday at State Road 267 and Northfield Drive.

Officials confirmed a juvenile was trapped and was taken to Riley Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Brownsburg Fire said three others were injured but are in stable condition.

Fire teams said the structure was a three-unit strip mall facility with a gas station and convenience store under construction.

About a dozen people were working on the site setting the rafters when a storm with heavy winds and rain came through the area.

The National Weather Service said about 60 mph winds came through the area Monday afternoon.

Avon, Plainfield and Pittsboro emergency teams also responded. The Brownsburg building inspector is investigating the scene.