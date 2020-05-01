Indianapolis Indians launch monthlong COVID-19 relief campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — With baseball still on hold for the season, the Indianapolis Indians are dedicating the month of May to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Fundraising kicks off Friday, May 1, and there are several ways to contribute, including making a financial donation on the Indians’ website and bidding on auction items.

Indianapolis Indians Charities will donate all funds raised to local nonprofits helping those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In true Hoosier fashion, we have had overflowing support from our dedicated fans and partners, leading to thousands of meals and monetary donations made to local nonprofits,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indians president and general manager. “We look forward to continuing those efforts to help our central Indiana neighbors.”

For every $10 donation made by fans, Indianapolis Indians Charities will also donate one Tribe game ticket to front-line healthcare and essential workers, including doctors, nurses, first responders and grocery store personnel.

The online auction includes baseball memorabilia, ticket packages and experiences with players. Among the prizes up for grabs to the highest bidder:

An autographed jersey from Tribe legend Razor Shines

Signed bats from Shines and 2019 National League All-Star Josh Bell

Autographed baseballs and photos from Hall of Famers Tony Perez, Trevor Hoffman, Fergie Jenkins and Wade Boggs, among others

Nine ticket packages to Victory Field’s new Elements Financial Club

An 18-hole golf outing with two Indians players at Broadmoor Country Club

Virtual batting practice with a Tribe player

The Indians, the Triple-A affiliate for the Pittsburgh Pirates, have led the Minor League in combined total attendance for the past 10 seasons.

The nonprofit Indianapolis Indians Charities was created in 2019 to support organizations focused on youth development, family success, education and neighborhood development.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Indianapolis Indians Charities has already donated more than

80,000 meals and more than $30,000 to nonprofits helping Hoosiers in need.

iHeart Radio and FOX59 have teamed up with the Indians to help promote and support COVID-19 relief efforts throughout the month of May.

For more information about the fundraiser and how to help, visit IndyIndians.com/Relief.