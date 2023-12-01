NOTE: This story is part of a series of reports on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation through the combined efforts of FOX59 and State Affairs. The focus is on the decisions the IEDC makes, which include direct benefits to companies paid for with state tax dollars.

“It’s the number one issue I’ve ever seen.”

State Senator Spencer Deery (R – West Lafayette) said a proposal to build a water pipeline from Tippecanoe County to Boone County has struck a nerve

“I’ve never seen an issue like this that united everybody.”

The opposition to a possible pipeline has been unanimous, said Deery.

There is lots of water in Tippecanoe County. Large tentacles of water spread from the aquifers beneath the Wabash River.

How much water?

An engineering study is trying to determine if there is enough water to serve the needs of people in and around Tippecanoe County AND share with Central Indiana.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is very interested in the results of that study.

It has pulled together parcels of land to form a 9,000-acre campus in the Boone County city of Lebanon. Eli Lilly is building a $3.7 billion pharmaceutical manufacturing facility there. IEDC envisions the businesses of the future will also come.

Some of those businesses could be pretty thirsty.

Earlier this year, IEDC announced it is in the running for a $50 billion semiconductor plant. Those facilities can use tens of billions of gallons of water annually.

In an interview with our investigative partners at State Affairs IEDC head David Rosenberg said, “Should Indiana be selected by a large water user, then that is when additional water resources would have to be deployed to the LEAP District.”

An engineering study of the Wabash River aquifers could be completed early next year.

As a temporary roadblock, the Tippecanoe County Commissioners unanimously voted to place a nine-month moratorium on water exports of 5 million gallons or more a day for a period of nine months.

Senator Deery said Republican leaders told him there would be no funding bill for a pipeline considered for the 2023 session.

Deery does envision a time when plentiful water sources in the northern part of the state may supply the growing needs of Central Indiana, but he worries about the lack of current regulation.

“The concern is once you develop that pipeline Indiana doesn’t have any real rules in place to determine how much can be moved,” said Deery.

The frequently reported amount the IEDC is curious about for a possible pipeline is 100 million gallons a day. An IEDC spokesperson notes that the number is not from the agency but rather comes from a previous study done by the Indiana Finance Authority.

But the mayor of Lebanon, Matt Gentry said in conversations with IEDC officials that the 100-million-gallon-a-day figure came up.

“They said that’s the high end of it,” explained Gentry.

Asked what an estimated cost for a 40-mile pipeline from Lafayette to Lebanon might cost, Gentry offered, “I’ve always been told roughly, it’s in the $2 billion range.”

An IEDC spokesman insists there is no pipeline cost estimate.

But Rosenberg said the decision on a pipeline hinges what the engineering study tells them, “Nothing would ever be implemented that would impact any community at their detriment for the benefit of another.”