A new study’s findings suggest dozens of popular retailers advertise bogus details as a ploy to get your business. Consumers’ Checkbook conducted the study this year.

Consumers’ Checkbook, a nonprofit group that researches prices and offers advice for shoppers, tracked sale prices at 25 popular schools. They chose at least 25 items to price check over the course of 33 weeks.

“We found that overwhelmingly at 21 of those 25 retailers, they just continued to say they offered the discount week after week after week,” Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor, said.

Brasler said this is the third time Consumers’ Checkbook has conducted this study.

“This time overwhelmingly the practice has really been adopted by almost every major retailer out there,” Brasler explained.

Brasler said essentially what their study found is the regular or list prices is rarely what people pay.

“That’s really their hook here is to make you think that they’re giving you this screaming deal so that you’ll do it right away because you might miss out if you don’t buy now,” Brasler said.

Experts tell us there are several ways consumers can protect themselves from a bad deal:

Shop around and compare prices from other retailers.

If you find another deal online, ask the store to price match.

Finally, make a list and budget for everyone you’re buying for, so you don’t overspend.

“By using a list and staying organized, you can shop more methodically and jump on a deal when it makes sense and walk away when it doesn’t,” Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert for TrueTrae.com, said.