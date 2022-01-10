Veteran investigative reporter Steve Brown joins FOX59

INDIANAPOLIS – Investigative reporter Steve Brown has joined FOX59. Brown has spent years as an investigative reporter, both for WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, and as a Fox News correspondent in Chicago. He’s earned many awards for his work, including six Regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a National Edward R. Murrow award.

“It is a genuine thrill to join the FOX59 team and begin my investigative work In Indianapolis. This is such a tremendous opportunity. I have already begun the phone calls and making contacts. I cannot wait to begin serving the great people of this community,” Brown said.

Brown attended Canisius College in Buffalo and is a single father of three sons. When he’s not digging into documents and interviewing sources, he can often be found in the kitchen drumming up a creative meal. Brown also enjoys giving back to his community, and has volunteered with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Niagara Falls Fire Fighters Christmas Toy Fund and the Food Bank of WNY.