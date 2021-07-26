2 former IU swimmers help USA take home gold in men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay

United States men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, from left, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck, Zach Apple poses after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Two former IU swimmers helped bring home the gold for Team USA in the 400 meter freestyle relay.

The win also started Caeleb Dressel off on his quest for six swimming gold medals at the Tokyo Games. Dressel gave the U.S. a lead it never relinquished, swimming the first leg in a blistering 47.26 seconds.

Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker kept the Americans out front before Zach Apple turned in an anchor leg of 46.69 to leave no doubt at the end.

Pieroni and Apple both attended Indiana University, where Apple also contributed to the team’s second NCAA title in the 400-yard medley relay, 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.

The U.S. won in 3 minutes, 08.97 seconds, the third-fastest relay in history. Italy took the silver in 3:10.11, with the bronze going to Australia in 3:10.22.