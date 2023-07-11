INDIANAPOLIS — Summertime is here and with it comes more time spent outside, which means a lot of people are now dealing with sunburns.

Dermatologists recommend everyone wear sunscreen to help protect their skin now and in the future, especially as concerns about skin cancers continue to rise.

Skin cancer is a big issue in the United States. It’s estimated more than 97,000 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed this year, with close to 8,000 people dying because of it.

Doctors at Hancock Health said giving yourself a chance against getting skin cancer is literally in your hands.

Plain and simple, they say to use sunscreen every day, no matter the time of year, clear skies or cloudy. If you’re out during the day, the sun’s rays are always hitting you. And that means you should always use sun protection.

According to the National Cancer Institute, about 30% of women and less than 15% of men regularly use sunscreen on both the face and other exposed areas of the skin. This means the majority of people are putting themselves at risk.

“We have those son cancers that we see later on in life, that we’re going to our local dermatologist about, and a majority of those are caused by sun exposure in our younger years on up,” Dr. Julia Compton with Hancock Health said.

Dr. Compton said she recommends using an SPF of at least 30 and also said to look for a broad-spectrum product blocking UV-a and UV-b rays.

A big sticking point is to reapply, constantly. Compton said you should be doing so about every two hours. More, if you’re sweating. She adds people should check the water resistance of a product to know how quickly it wears down if they go swimming.

Dermatologists also said they see some of the worst sunburns on overcast days. As people think the clouds help to block sun rays. They don’t.

If you’re concerned about areas on your skin that seem troubling to you, Dr. Compton said here’s what you should look for:

“If there’s an area on your skin that starting to change, we’re often taught in medical school about the ABCs so we’re looking at if there’s a part of your skin, that’s asymmetric and starting to change, the borders of that, so looking at moles, and looking at if the borders of those are starting to change, if the color is starting to change quite a bit, those are the pieces that we look at to say well what’s happening with that area of skin is there something we need to be concerned about?” Dr. Julia Compton with Hancock Health

If you notice any of that, Compton said you should call your dermatologist or doctor and get it checked out.

Another thing, the use of Sunscreen is just for people with fair skin. People of Color with higher melanin content should also be using a product daily.