INDIANAPOLIS — June is Men’s Health Month and all month-long doctors in the Hoosier state are ringing the bell for Indiana men to come in for an annual checkup.

Doctors say men tend to put off their checkups at a far higher rate than female counterparts which can lead to serious health issues down the road. Now, doctors at Hancock Health are hoping to change that.

According to a recent Harris poll, 33% of men in the US do not feel the need for yearly health screenings. And, two-thirds, or 65%, believe they’re “naturally healthier than others.”

However, that’s not always the case.

According to the CDC, 51.9% of men aged 20 and older have high blood pressure or were taking medicine for hypertension. 40% of men aged 20 and older were identified as obese, and 13% of men aged 18 or older are in “fair or poor health.” On average, men also live five years less than women.

Doctors say part of the issue is many men do overestimate their general health, but societal factors also play a role.

“When men are raised, they are told not to talk about their health conditions, not to complain, so they may feel a little macho and say, ‘I’m fine’,” Dr. Suresh Seshan with Hancock Health said. “I can put up with it if they have a headache or abdominal pain or something in there and they just don’t want to talk about it.”

Dr. Seshan said there are so many things men need to be keeping tabs on and need to talk about.

“For example, there are a lot of conditions, like cancer screening, colon cancer screening, prostate cancer screening, especially if you belong to certain ethnic groups or if you have a family history of prostate cancer or colon cancer and we start the screening early,” Dr. Seshan said. “But more importantly, there are some conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes these are, I would say almost silent killers because there’s no way you’re going to know what your blood sugar number is for your blood pressure is unless you check it at home.”

Dr. Seshan said it is all about “small investments and big dividends,” adding that small investments like regular checkups can pay out big when it comes to staying on top of your health. But conversely, neglecting those checkups can have exponential consequences if problems progress without being identified.

“Pay close attention to your body because it’s like a car,” he said. “You drive a car, and you hear a rattle. Sometimes you take it to the mechanic and say hey every time I drive 55, the car rattles a little bit. Can you check it out for me? We do that to our cars, why not to ourselves? Finding something that’s not quite right? Call your doctor and check.”

One big issue with men is heart health. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of men

(and women). While some may even cite the cost of health care as an obstacle, Seshan said just think about the costs if something does go wrong, which are often exponentially greater.