(WXIN) — September is National Yoga Awareness month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about yoga and its benefits.

Officials at Hancock Health say a wellness routine that incorporates yoga can pay big-time dividends. The fall season is a time that so many parents are dealing with the stresses of a new school year along with the holidays being just around the corner; that’s why health professionals say adding a little yoga to your routine may be just what you need.

“It’s just really difficult to tackle the day with the patience and the fortitude you need when you’re already stretched too thin,” Amanda Rumler with Hancock Health said. “So, doing something like yoga centers your mind, calms your breath, it gives you that sense of relaxation and it brings you back again to us great self-care regimen to focus on your body.”

Yoga has been lauded as a way to reduce stress, increase flexibility, improve breathing or help maintain a balanced metabolism. Rumler said a wellness routine that incorporates yoga can also have benefits like healthier joints, lowering blood pressure and improving posture.

Rumler said one of the biggest benefits of yoga is you don’t have to commit a great deal of time to reap the benefits. As a busy mom, she added that just even setting aside a few minutes impacts her day.

“As a mother, even 30 minutes a day of something like yoga, a mind-body exercise, it’s something very low-key that I can do to relax, bring myself back to the present, not being stressed out about everything going on that day. It can be done in very tight spaces,” she said. “It can be done in a chair; it can be done as you’re getting out of bed in the morning. So really, there’s no excuse to not incorporate it into your daily routine even if it’s just a few minutes.”

Rumler said obviously yoga may not be for everyone and that’s fine. She adds having any kind of wellness routine is really the key. Hancock Health’s wellness centers offer a variety of avenues you can go down to reach your goals.

“It can be done any time of day, for any amount of time, and you’re going to reap significant benefits,” Rumler said.