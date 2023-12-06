INDIANAPOLIS — With the holidays and winter weather making its way through central Indiana, people are spending a lot more time indoors with friends and loved ones.

And like plenty of people are already experiencing, those get-togethers can have you bringing home some unwanted viruses.

Health professionals at Hancock Health say the best thing you can do to help fight off any holiday bugs is to simply practice good hand hygiene.

This week is National Handwashing Awareness Week, which health professionals say is the perfect time for a reminder.

According to the CDC, a recent study showed that only 31 percent of men and 65 percent of women washed their hands after using a public restroom.

Every bit of extra precaution helps. When it comes down to it, proper handwashing can reduce the number of people who get certain stomach bugs by 30 percent and reduce the number of people who get respiratory illnesses by 20 percent. At Hancock Health, the key isn’t just washing your hands, it’s washing them “the right way.” And that means washing for at least 30 seconds.

“The number one way to reduce getting sick is just through handwashing. It’s the most effective and easiest way to get things done. Unfortunately, even though we wash our hands, we may not wash our hands really well,” said Jason Wells, the executive director of Outpatient Services and Mayo Clinic Care Network Relationship. “So, take that time to take the 30 seconds to thoroughly wash your hands: the backside, get in between your fingers, get your fingernails as well and soap and water is still going to be the best way to make that happen.”

Wells adds that 30 seconds is about the equivalent of singing Happy Birthday three times. This also applies to the use of hand sanitizer — you need about 30 seconds of rubbing it all over your hands for it to be really effective.

“The rest of the holiday season is coming up and we’re all going to be tighter-knit. We’re fine if we get the flu, or some other pathogen or illness. But I’m more worried about my kids, I’m worried about the kids who are medically compromised,” said Wells. “I’m worried about my grandma and grandpa who are 92 years old. They are not healthy like you and I. It’s going to affect them a lot more.”

Wells also adds that with this time of year, the country is also smack dab in the middle of cold, flu, RSV and COVID season. Anecdotally, Wells says they’re already seeing plenty of COVID cases, telling FOX59 they’re testing about 100 people a week right now and seeing a positive rate of about 20 percent. He’s recommending people get vaccinated as soon as they can, with Hancock Health providing vaccination services.