INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an issue that affects about 1 out of every 16 people and for many people, they don’t even know it’s happening.

January is thyroid awareness month and doctors at Hancock Health are drawing attention to the importance of knowing the risks.

Nearly 20 million people are diagnosed with some sort of thyroid issue every year. Some of those problems can lead to life-threatening issues, but each of them can certainly impact your quality of life.

Thyroid hormones affect almost every organ system in your body. According to the American Thyroid Association, about 60% of those impacted don’t even know they have a thyroid issue. Mainly because often there are no signs that point directly to thyroid disease, as many symptoms associated with thyroid disease are often disguised as common ailments.

“Those symptoms can be anything from unintentional weight gain or loss. It could be problems with digestion, it could be constipation or diarrhea. So, these are other common symptoms, so there’s really no telltale sign,” Dr. Kerri Kissell with Hancock Health said.

Kissell also points out that women are 5-8 times more likely than men to have thyroid issues, but it’s unclear why. She adds it’s also hard to prevent anyone from having thyroid issues because most of the contributing factors are out of their control. But, Kissell says if you notice some of the symptoms start to stack up, it is time to talk to your doctor and get screened.

“If you have two or more symptoms that are concerning for thyroid disease, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor, so you can be screened for thyroid disorder. Also, if you have a history of autoimmune thyroid, disease, yourself, or you have a family history of thyroid disease you should get screened,” Kissell said.

Kissell adds that if you’re taking medication, or over-the-counter supplements that are high in iodine, you can be screened as well. And that for women with progressive menopause it’s important to speak to your doctor about any symptoms as well.