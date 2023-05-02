INDIANAPOLIS — For so many, finding out you’re expecting a baby can bring a wide range of emotions and questions. Often, those questions can leave people confused about where to turn.

Once any initial excitement wears off, experts say it’s completely natural to feel uncertain of what the next steps should be.

At Hancock Health, maternity care companion Lisa Buksar said a good first step is to find the health care provider that will lead your journey. For most, that’s an OB/GYN, but a few family care physicians still handle pregnancies as well.

Buksar said the important thing is to feel comfortable with whoever you choose. Then, once a provider is chosen, open the lines of communication and keep them flowing.

“You will often hear me say you don’t know what you don’t know. So always ask a lot of questions,” Buksar said. “And don’t be afraid to ask those questions. I can guarantee you I’ve probably heard a lot of different things in my career. But, just be open with your provider.”

For many people, especially in today’s age, Buksar said the internet may be the first thought for people to go for answers to all their pregnancy questions. And while there’s certainly no shortage of information, she said deciphering what information is accurate or best practice can be difficult.

“Talking about reputable websites to go to, staying off social media,” she said. “I can almost guarantee you what’s circulating on Tik-Tok by what questions I get asked on any given day. Some of that’s fine, some of that is ok, but I always say if you don’t know, and you have a medical question, call us. You’re not bothering us. We want to know those questions that you have.”

Many healthcare professionals in various fields can attest that it’s a challenge having to contend with the internet and social media influencers. Buksar even admitted she stays up to date on social media to know what information is being spread.

Beyond the web, Buksar said doing things like going to pre-natal classes (many of which are offered by Hancock Health), going to all your doctor visits and constantly talking with your provider will have expectant parents in a good position throughout the process.

“Communication is key,” Buksar said. “Don’t ever be afraid to ask questions, especially in healthcare.”