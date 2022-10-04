INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of Americans struggle with their mental health. October 2-8 is Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Hancock Regional Hospital’s Healthy 365 Connection Center is a free and confidential service for Hancock County residents. The Connection Center offers treatment and prevention for anyone suffering from mental health or substance abuse disorders.

Hancock Regional Hospital’s Director of Community Health Improvement, Amanda Everidge said, “They are able to come into our doors, meet with one of our many social workers, who help understand what treatment and resources are out there and then help walk alongside that journey with them, providing warm hand-offs to that care, and ensuring people access the right resources the first time and help alleviate some of that burden.”

Indiana advocates said Mental Illness Awareness Week is an opportunity to reduce the stigma and identify challenges for people who battle mental health illness.

Everidge said, “Creating a space and changing the culture and how we look and how we talk about mental health, how we talk about addiction is extremely important. And giving an opportunity for people to live the happy, healthy life that we all deserve to live.”

If you’d like to learn more about Hancock Regional Hospital’s 365 Connection Center and the programs offered click here.