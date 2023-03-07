INDIANAPOLIS — Salads can be one of the go-to meals for people looking to eat a little healthier, but officials at Hancock Health suggest giving your salad another look.

Registered dietitians say salads can be an excellent source of nutrients but too often those benefits can be lost with the excess addition of things like cheese, croutons, dressings and high fat meats.

Michelle Graves, a registered dietitian with Hancock Health, said while you can still add those things to a salad, moderation is key. She also points to using alternatives, like nuts, seeds, fruit and even chickpeas to give you all the nutrients you need while also addressing cravings.

“Salads are a great way to just fuel your body. Truly. Try to make yourself look like a rainbow,” Graves said. “You can put those dark green, leafy vegetables that are going to provide a lot of good nutrients. And then add some other vegetables to it, and some carrots, bell pepper, broccoli things like that. But you can also add a little bit of cheese if you want to.”

Graves added that one of the biggest sources of calories in salads is typically dressings.

Most packaged salad dressing has serving sizes of only a few tablespoons, which makes it easy to pile on extra calories and grams of unhealthy fats, especially the creamier selections. However, Graves said there are some good lower-calorie substitutes including homemade options.

“Some oil and vinegar dressing, vinaigrettes are going to be healthy alternatives. You can use avocado, oil, olive oil or things that provide your body with healthy fats,” Graves said. “You can use Greek yogurt as a base to make a creamy dressing at home., that’s going to provide you some protein.”

Graves reemphasized that moderation is key and added that you do not have to give up flavor for health.

“You absolutely do not have to sacrifice flavor,” Graves said.