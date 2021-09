Needler’s Fresh Market’s newest Carmel store opened at 126th and Gray Rd., this past month, and they’re taking you behind the scene of Lemon’s Café, a great place to relax, get a cup of coffee or get some work done.

Lemo’s Cafe serves Hubbard & Craven’s Coffee, fresh-made donuts (aka Roundabouts), hand-dipped ice cream from Oberweis Dairy, Rosie’s Baked Goods, Needler’s homemade pastries/hand pies and signature cookies.

These sweets will leave you delighted!