The Indiana State Fair has deep roots for The Needler Family–originating in Blackford County, Indiana.

Needler’s Fresh Market values the farmer community and puts the farm to table philosophy in our forefront.

We LOVE our local meat partners–Indiana Kitchen Pork, Miller’s Amish Chicken, Fischer Farms Beef, Smoking Goose Meatery.

Stop by Needler’s Fresh Market today to support your local farmers.

You’ll Be Delighted.