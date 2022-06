INDIANAPOLIS — Do you need some secrets to ensure your houseplants are thriving? Sundown Gardens is here to help.

The most important thing to keep in mind — don’t overwater! A lot of people will saturate their plants. A good trick, is to put your finger in the soil, if it’s damp, hold off on watering for a few days.

Sundown Gardens can rescue your plants. Take a picture or take the plant in and their garden experts will help save that beautiful plant.